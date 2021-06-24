All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

DirectStorage is exclusive to Windows 11 on PC

DirecStorage is a breakthrough for PC gaming, unlocking maximum I/O throughput for NVMe SSDs with GPUs...but only in Windows 11.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 12:57 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DirectX 12's new DirectStorage feature will be exclusive to Windows 11 and won't be available to Windows 10 users, Microsoft confirms.

DirectStorage is exclusive to Windows 11 on PC 34 | TweakTown.com

Today's big Windows 11 info blowout confirms a major tech breakthrough is exclusive to the new OS. "With DirectStorage, which will only be available with Windows 11, games can quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU," Microsoft said.

"This means you'll get to experience incredibly detailed game worlds rendered at lightning speeds, without long load times. "DirectStorage Optimized" Windows 11 PCs are configured with the hardware and drivers needed to enable this amazing experience."

Microsoft's new DirectStorage uses GPU power to unlock the full speeds of NVMe SSDs. Under DirectStorage, data decompression is no longer CPU bound. Microsoft uses dedicated graphics cards to decompress the data in order to supercharge speeds and unlock consistent max I/O throughput for high performance SSDs. This leads to dramatically faster load times in games and apps, and developers can now create content specifically for this new speed threshold.

Microsoft is currently working closely with chip-makers like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel to make GPU-decompression technology compatible with new and old GPUs.

For an in-depth look at DirectStorage check out our coverage here.

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2021 at 12:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.