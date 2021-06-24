Windows 11 will run Android apps on Windows, through Amazon Appstore

Microsoft has just unveiled and detailed its next-gen Windows 11 operating system, and sure -- we've got a fresh new UI, a totally new Start menu, and so much more -- but did you know that Windows 11 will run your Android apps, too?

That's right -- Windows 11 will let you run your Android apps, but get this... it'll be done through the Amazon Appstore because that totally makes sense. All of your favorite Android apps will be downloaded through the Amazon Appstore, from the redesigned Microsoft Store inside of Windows 11.

This will be a big blow to Apple which has been shifting more and more onto the desktop with its fresh new iMac that uses Apple's new in-house M1 chip, with future iMacs to use the next-gen M2 processor. Apple's big shift away from Intel has been happening for years, and now Microsoft is embracing Android apps with Windows 11.

Microsoft is partnering with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make the Android-to-Windows 11 magic happen, where Microsoft showed off -- of all apps, TikTok, running on Windows 11. Once you've got the Android app up and running on Windows 11, you can pin it to the taskbar or snap it alongside a regular Windows app that you're using.

Intel Bridge is available on Intel Core-based PCs but the company is open to seeing its Intel Bridge technology powering Windows 11 on its competitors CPUs, with Intel telling Tom's Hardware after the Windows 11 reveal: "Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms). However, Intel delivers platforms that result in an optimized experience making Windows platforms running on Intel Core processors the best choice".