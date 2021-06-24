All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Windows 11 will run Android apps on Windows, through Amazon Appstore

Microsoft's next-gen Windows 11 operating system will run your Android apps, but you'll download them through the Amazon Appstore.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 7:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft has just unveiled and detailed its next-gen Windows 11 operating system, and sure -- we've got a fresh new UI, a totally new Start menu, and so much more -- but did you know that Windows 11 will run your Android apps, too?

That's right -- Windows 11 will let you run your Android apps, but get this... it'll be done through the Amazon Appstore because that totally makes sense. All of your favorite Android apps will be downloaded through the Amazon Appstore, from the redesigned Microsoft Store inside of Windows 11.

This will be a big blow to Apple which has been shifting more and more onto the desktop with its fresh new iMac that uses Apple's new in-house M1 chip, with future iMacs to use the next-gen M2 processor. Apple's big shift away from Intel has been happening for years, and now Microsoft is embracing Android apps with Windows 11.

Windows 11 will run Android apps on Windows, through Amazon Appstore 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft is partnering with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make the Android-to-Windows 11 magic happen, where Microsoft showed off -- of all apps, TikTok, running on Windows 11. Once you've got the Android app up and running on Windows 11, you can pin it to the taskbar or snap it alongside a regular Windows app that you're using.

Intel Bridge is available on Intel Core-based PCs but the company is open to seeing its Intel Bridge technology powering Windows 11 on its competitors CPUs, with Intel telling Tom's Hardware after the Windows 11 reveal: "Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms). However, Intel delivers platforms that result in an optimized experience making Windows platforms running on Intel Core processors the best choice".

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Windows 10 Home | USB Flash Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2021 at 4:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.