Software & Apps

Microsoft rolls out update improving File Explorer on Windows 11

Microsoft has announced a new update for Windows 11 that provides significant improvements to File Explorer, particularly with unzipping files.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has upgraded File Explorer for Windows 11, enhancing performance, especially in unzipping numerous small files, as part of the Insider Preview Build 27818 in the Canary Channel. The update also addresses Taskbar and System Tray issues. Public release timing is uncertain due to Microsoft's staged update process.

File Explorer just got a big upgrade for Windows 11 users, with performance of the native app being increased following a new update rolled out by Microsoft.

Microsoft announced the performance hike in a new blog post where it explained the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27818 within the Canary Channel includes big improvements to File Explorer, particularly in the area of extracting zipped files.

More specifically, the performance increase will be felt when unzipping a large number of small files. The update to the Insider Build also includes various others fixes such as known problems with the Taskbar and System Tray, the removal of "Suggested Actions" when you have copied a phone number or future date, various crashes and more.

The full patch notes for the update can be found below. It's currently not known when this performance improvement will be made public, but considering the update has only reached Microsoft's Canary Channel for Windows 11, it will probably be some time.

For those who don't know, Microsoft has a thorough staging process for all its Windows 11 updates, which does it best to ensure as little bugs as possible make it through to the public. The order of the staging is as follows: Canary Channel, Dev Channel, Beta Channel, Release Preview Channel, and General Availability. The amount of time an update stays in each channel varies on the update.

NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

