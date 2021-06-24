All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel Bridge technology + Windows 11 bringing Android apps to Windows

Intel Bridge technology drives Android apps on Microsoft's next-gen Windows 11 OS, but Intel will work with AMD for Ryzen support.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 7:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Windows 11 was revealed and detailed today, with one of the biggest surprises is that Microsoft's next-generation operating system will run Android apps.

Intel Bridge technology + Windows 11 bringing Android apps to Windows 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During the Windows 11 reveal, Microsoft and Intel announced that Intel Core-powered Windows PCs would be capable of running Android apps, as well as multi-monitor support through Intel Thunderbolt 4 technology. Intel Core-based PCs with Thunderbolt 4 will have out-of-the-box support for multi-monitors and Windows 11's new Windows Snap technology.

But what about AMD? Will the AMD Ryzen CPUs be capable of running Android apps on Windows 11? That remains to be seen, as Microsoft and Intel weren't clear on that during the announcement. Intel Core CPU + Windows 11 = runs Android apps... but Intel did say Intel Bridge technology was designed to work on "all x86 platforms".

This means Intel Bridge technology will make its way onto AMD Ryzen CPUs for Windows 11, but Intel Core CPUs will have an "optimized experience" that makes "Windows platforms running on Intel Core processors the best choice" explains Intel.

Intel Bridge technology + Windows 11 bringing Android apps to Windows 07 | TweakTown.com

Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group explained: "The combination of Windows 11 and Intel technologies and platforms offers unmatched performance, compatibility and experiences on Windows, and we are bringing people's favorite experiences from the phone to the PC with Intel Bridge Technology".

Intel told TH in a statement: "Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms). However, Intel delivers platforms that result in an optimized experience making Windows platforms running on Intel Core processors the best choice".

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Windows 10 Home | USB Flash Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2021 at 4:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.