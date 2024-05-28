MSI's next-gen Z890 and B860 mobos leaked: ready for Intel Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake-S' CPUs

MSI's new fleet of Z890 and B860 motherboards has been leaked: ready to rock and roll on Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake-S' processors.

MSI has a bunch of next-gen Z890 and B860 motherboards that have just been spotted on Device Report, ready for Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors.

The new LGA 1851 socket will house the new flagship Z890 chipset, with MSI working on no less than 9 new Z890 motherboards. These include the MEG Z890 GODLIKE, MEG Z890 ACE, MEG Z890 UNIFY-X, MPG Z890 CARBON WIFI, MPG Z890 EDGE TI WIFI, MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI, MAG Z890 TOMAHAWK WIFI, and PRO Z890-P WIFI motherboards.

As for MSI's upcoming B860 motherboard lineup, the Device Report lists the MPG B860M EDGE TI WIFI, MPG B860I EDGE WIFI, MAG B860 TOMAHAWK WIFI, and MAG B860M MORTAR WIFI motherboards.

Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-S processors will arrive as the Core Ultra 200 series CPUs on the desktop, into a new LGA 1851 socket with DDR5 memory as a minimum, and PCIe Gen5 support. We'll also see the introduction of Thunderbolt 4, with native Thunderbolt 4 support on Z890 expected later this year when the CPUs and new motherboards launch.