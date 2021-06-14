3 cool new things you can do in Halo Infinite's multiplayer

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has all sorts of new surprises, tricks, and changes. Here are some of the coolest things you can do.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is a big departure from existing Halo games and completely changes the PVP dynamic.

343i is having a lot of fun with Halo Infinite's multiplayer, and they hope we do too. The devs are adding in a lot of new things like weapon and vehicle airdrops, making camo and overshields active-use, and completely changing the landscape with new equipment. There's one gadget that will have the biggest effect on multiplayer: The new grappleshot.

The new Halo Infinite multiplayer trailers really drive one point home: The grappling hook might be the single biggest evolution in Halo multiplayer since the Battle Rifle. It's so versatile and powerful that I think 343i is going to spend a lot of time balancing multiplayer.

Here's three of the coolest things you can do with in Halo Infinite's multiplayer:

Grapple weapons to you

This seems pretty overpowered and I'm hoping that 343i can scale this properly. We're not sure of the exact distance limitations, but up until this point, you basically had to go and grab a power weapon from a dead body or spawn point. You could use grenades and equipment to push them closer to you but those things usually gave away your position. The grapple hook is so fast and efficient that it poses an interesting new power dynamic to the game.

Grapple Check

This one is hilarious. I absolutely love the idea of being able to hook onto a vehicle and yank an operator out of the driver's seat. If you successfully hook onto a vehicle and pull the enemy out you get a new Grapple Check medal callout.

343i teased this a while back and says it might be pretty hard to pull off. Also, vehicles can be dynamically damaged over time.

Deflect Plasma Pistol overcharge shots back at enemies

I was surprised by this. I've always wanted a way to deflect a plasma overcharge shot back at an enemy. I'm not 100% sure how this works exactly--if it's a move you can do with the new Gravity Hammer or if it's a new mechanic that all Spartans can use. I've seen the animation in the newer multiplayer trailer so I think it might be something that everyone can do, maybe like a power melee attack.

Halo Infinite releases sometime on Holiday 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Read Also: Halo: Infinite new weapons & guns guide: Grappling hook, DMR+AR & more