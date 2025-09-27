New Halo remake takes combat evolved literally, reportedly makes big changes to gameplay

Microsoft's new Halo Combat Evolved remake is expected to have modernized features like sprint movement and will reportedly be built in a hybrid engine.

TL;DR: The upcoming Halo Combat Evolved remake reportedly introduces sprint mechanics, altering campaign and multiplayer gameplay dynamics. Built on a hybrid Unreal Engine 5 and Blam engine, the remake may be campaign-only and launch on PlayStation 5. Halo Studios leads development, with an official reveal expected at the Halo World Championships.

The new Halo CE remake will reportedly take combat evolved literally by making substantial changes to gameplay.

New rumors have surfaced about the upcoming Halo Combat Evolved remake, and it sounds like Halo Studios is retooling the OG shooter for action-oriented play. The latest reports from Rebs Gaming indicate that Halo CER may have sprint built into the game--a move that will fundamentally change the flow of campaign and multiplayer battles.

The information comes from sources who were briefed on the Halo project, who say that the current testing build of Halo CER has a sprint feature. Details on how the mechanic will work were not discussed and we have to wonder how the new animations will affect sight tracking with scoped weapons, especially the game's iconic M6D Magnum pistol or the lethal sniper rifle.

Past reports said that the Halo CE remake could be campaign-only and not have any multiplayer, which would nix all of the balance changes that would be needed for PVP. It's believed that the remake will also launch on PlayStation 5 (this aligns with Microsoft's current plan to break exclusivity for its games).

Sources also say that the new Halo CE remake is built on a hybrid engine that sees Unreal Engine 5 running over the Blam engine, the name for the original Halo games environment. This was likened to how the Oblivion remaster works, which sees UE5 also running over the legacy Gamebryo engine. Interestingly enough, Oblivion remastered also adds an in-game sprint animation that wasn't in the original game.

The new project is just one of the Halo games that the newly-refreshed Halo Studios is working on. Last year, Microsoft announced that 343 Industries was no more; the studio had changed their name to Halo Studios and had a new, reinvigorated mission.

Halo Studios has yet to make any kind of announcement on the project but a new game is expected to be revealed at the Halo World Championships from October 24-26.