Halo Infinite will have mysteries floating in the sky

Like Destiny, or an open-world Ubisoft game, Halo Infinite will have lots of secrets and mysteries. Some will be in the skies.

Published Sun, Feb 28 2021 12:36 PM CST
Halo Infinite is shaping up to be the ultimate, never-ending Halo, complete with tons of adventures, exploration, and discoveries. 343i gives more clues on what lays in wait for gamers in 2021.

Halo Infinite is basically an RPG that's more similar to Ubisoft games than linear campaigns. It has an online live campaign with co-op and a strong emphasis on replayability, complete with enemy skirmishes, missions, and tons of stuff to explore and unlock. Halo has always had little discoveries and secrets peppered throughout the campaigns, but Infinite will take things to a new level.

In a recent Halo Waypoint update, 343i teases Infinite's new playground and promises unique opportunities for discovery. Not everything will be on the ground; some things you'll have to fly to using vehicles like the Banshee.

"What's different this time is that you have more freedom than ever before to choose your path through the world. Follow a hidden cave system into a well-guarded fortress, wind your Warthog through a fog-filled mountain pass, capture a Banshee and fly to a floating ring fragment across a gap of stars. A strong narrative remains at the heart of the Master Chief's adventure, and your journey between story missions is entirely up to you," Halo Infinite creative director Joseph Staten said in a recent update.

"There are missions that will pull you through the "Golden Path" of the primary narrative, but more than any previous game, we are breaking down the walls to create a more open play space offering exploration and discovery," said campaign director Troy Mashburn.

"What is that odd tower in the distance, I see a smoke signal over that ridge, what is the source of the odd hum? Go find out. There are entire stories to be discovered. I often describe the experience offered by Zeta Halo as "Halo unleashed" because it is all the experiences and stories you love from Halo presented in a world where you have so much more freedom to explore and discover unexpected adventures."

Halo Infinite is due out in 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

NEWS SOURCE:halowaypoint.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

