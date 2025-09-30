New Halo game will be revealed on October 24, Xbox studio confirms

Halo Studios confirms the next Halo game will be revealed at this year's Halo World Championships in October.
Halo is making a triumphant return to the mainstream. Last year, 343 Industries rebranded into Halo Studios and announced multiple new Halo games built in Unreal Engine 5. Next month, the studio will finally show off their creations to the world.
Halo Studios had already confirmed more than one game was in the works, and reports indicate that the games include a Halo CE Remake with new-and-improved mechanics like sprint, and an always-online multiplayer game. Both of these titles are expected to be cross-platform, but the Halo CE Remake may be campaign-only and not feature multiplayer.
- Read more: New Halo remake takes combat evolved literally, reportedly makes big changes to gameplay
- Read more: Rumor: Halo CE remake is campaign only with no multiplayer, and may come to PlayStation 5
The reveal will happen during the Halo World Championships on October 24, 2025.
One of the new games will also replace Halo Infinite as the marquee competitive game for the Halo World Championships moving forward.
Halo Studios re-confirmed the announcement news in a recent Halo Waypoint post:
Back in June we let the community know that we'd be continuing the conversation from last year's HaloWC and the "A New Dawn" video and sharing more about what we've been working on. Like last year we'll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we've also got a "deep dive" panel planned for the Community Stage that you won't want to miss.
Both the segment on the Main Stage and the panel on the Community Stage will be going down early Friday afternoon on October 24 at HaloWC. Make sure you're there early so you don't miss a second!