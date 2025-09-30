New Halo game will be revealed on October 24, Xbox studio confirms

The next Halo game will officially be unveiled at the Halo World Championships in Seattle on October 24, and it could be the rumored Halo CE Remake.

TL;DR: Halo Studios will reveal new Halo games, including a Halo CE Remake with updated mechanics and an always-online multiplayer title, at the Halo World Championships on October 24, 2025. One game will replace Halo Infinite as the main competitive title, marking a major return for the franchise.

Halo Studios confirms the next Halo game will be revealed at this year's Halo World Championships in October.

Halo is making a triumphant return to the mainstream. Last year, 343 Industries rebranded into Halo Studios and announced multiple new Halo games built in Unreal Engine 5. Next month, the studio will finally show off their creations to the world.

Halo Studios had already confirmed more than one game was in the works, and reports indicate that the games include a Halo CE Remake with new-and-improved mechanics like sprint, and an always-online multiplayer game. Both of these titles are expected to be cross-platform, but the Halo CE Remake may be campaign-only and not feature multiplayer.

The reveal will happen during the Halo World Championships on October 24, 2025.

One of the new games will also replace Halo Infinite as the marquee competitive game for the Halo World Championships moving forward.

Halo Studios re-confirmed the announcement news in a recent Halo Waypoint post: