Halo: Infinite new weapons & guns guide: Grappling hook, DMR+AR & more

Halo: Infinite has lots of fancy new tricks, and we take a look at the new grappling hook, the new weapon types, and more.

Halo: Infinite has lots of new toys to play with, including an awesome new tactical rifle that's one part AR and one part DMR. We take a look at all the new guns, weapons, and equipment shown off during today's campaign reveal.

Today we finally got to see Halo: Infinite gameplay in action, and the results were pretty surprising. As we predicted, Halo: Infinite is a huge open-ended and sprawling experience, not a linear and segmented game. You'll be exploring a huge open-world full of objectives and stuff to do. Halo: Infinite is basically and RPG now, but we'll have more on that later.

The real meat and potatoes of Halo is combat. And you can't have good combat without new weapon innovations. Overall the gameplay reminded me of Halo 5 with one big exception: The grappling hook. Yes, Halo 6, aka Halo: Infinite has a grappling hook and it changes the game forever.

You can use it to swing up to high ledges for more verticality, traversal, and access, and even use it to hook onto weapons or fuel cells to blow enemies up. And you can also hook onto enemies themselves and fling yourself towards them to dish out a devastating killing melee blow, a shotgun blast to the fast, or a well-timed sticky.

There's also a bunch of new guns, not to mention the MK50 Sidekick (Infinite's version of the magnum) and the awesome VK78 Commando, which is basically an automatic DMR.

One interesting thing I noticed is the weapons are all designated with elemental affinity notifications. For example, the basic UNSC weapons are designated as Kinetic weapons with regular ammo.

Weapons now have 3 parameters: weapon type / damage type / firing type. here's two examples:

The new VK78 Commando is desginated like this: Tactical Rifle / Kinetic / Auto

The plasma pistol is designated like this: Pistol / Plasma / Charge

Here's a list of the weapons shown during the gameplay footage:

Halo: Infinite Weapons:

Assault Rifle (Rifle/Kinetic/Auto) - 36-shot clip, your standard AR from Halo, but this time it seems to be have less bloom and more stability, leading to more accuracy.

MK50 Sidekick (Magnum, no scope, Pistol/Kinetic/Single-shot) - 12-shot clip, no 2x zoom-in scope from Halo CE, ODST, or Halo 5. Seems to be a mix of high damage output and accuracy.

VK78 Commando (Tactical Rifle/Kinetic/Auto) - 20-shot clip, basically a SAW with a scope on it. Acts like a DMR + AR.

Ravager (Brute weapon, Launcher/Plasma/Burst) - Fires 3-shot plasma bursts, overheats before it needs to be reloaded.

Pulse Carbine (Rifle/Plasma/Auto) - The classic covenant plasma rifle outfitted into a more stable rifle shape. Similar to Halo 4's and Halo 5's Storm Rifle.

Mangler (Brute weapon, Pistol/Kinetic/Single-shot) - 8-shot clip, basically the Brute Pistol-shotgun from Halo 3 that's evolved through the games. Has more distance this time.

COS48 Bulldog (Shotgun/Kinetic/Spread) - 10-shot clip, has surprising range and devastating spread damage.

Other weapons that were shown but not used:

Needler (SMG/Kinetic/Auto)

Plasma Pistol - (Pistol/Plasma/Charge)

Brute Launcher (shown in screenshots, not gameplay

New equipment

Grappling Hook - The new star of Halo: Infinite that changes gameplay forever. Chief can now hookshot to overhanging buildings or outcroppings, yank himself to enemies Scorpion-style, or even pull nearby objects to him including weapons and fuel cells, which can be thrown at enemies or vehicles.

Drop Wall - Basically a bigger version of the deployable cover from Halo 3 that you can shoot through, but not be shot through.

Other details:

Clamber spartan ability from Halo 5 is still in

Health bars return

Warthog apparently can't be damaged but may require fuel

Brute grenades, sticky grenades, and frag grenades are in

Halo: Infinite releases November 2020 alongside the Xbox Series X, and on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console.