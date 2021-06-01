Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch

Crysis is coming back in a big way to consoles and PC in an all-in-one trilogy bundle, complete with next-gen optimizations.

Today Saber and Crytek announced the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, coming this Fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

It's official: the entire Crysis trilogy is getting remastered in an all-in-one bundle for today's biggest platforms. Saber Interactive has remastered all three singleplayer campaigns, complete with next-gen optimizations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. Both Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered can also be purchased separately and there's no details on whether or not multiplayer is coming back.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy features the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimized in partnership with Saber Interactive for today's consoles and PC hardware. The three-game bundle will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and for PC, with the game playing even smoother on next gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead.

"Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."