All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof

Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch

Crysis is coming back in a big way to consoles and PC in an all-in-one trilogy bundle, complete with next-gen optimizations.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 12:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today Saber and Crytek announced the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, coming this Fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's official: the entire Crysis trilogy is getting remastered in an all-in-one bundle for today's biggest platforms. Saber Interactive has remastered all three singleplayer campaigns, complete with next-gen optimizations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. Both Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered can also be purchased separately and there's no details on whether or not multiplayer is coming back.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy features the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimized in partnership with Saber Interactive for today's consoles and PC hardware. The three-game bundle will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and for PC, with the game playing even smoother on next gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware," said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead.

"Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure."

Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch 32 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Crysis Maximum Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2021 at 12:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:crytek.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.