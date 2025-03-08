All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Gears of War Collection details: full remasters, PS5 Pro, release window, purpose

Gears of War 1, 2, and 3 will be released as a collection, which will be announced in June and made available later this year on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Gears of War Collection details: full remasters, PS5 Pro, release window, purpose
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Gears of War 1, 2, and 3 will be released as a collection, announced in June, and available later this year on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation - according to recent rumors.

The Gear of War rumors are swirling, and the latest comes from MiddleAgeGaming, who claims to have sources from within The Coalition, the developers of the Gears of War games.

MiddleAgeGaming confirms previous rumors that a Gears of War Collection is in the works and adds that an announcement is expected in June this year. The above video states that the upcoming collection will consist of the first three Gears of War games: 1, 2, and 3. The collection is going to be arriving on Xbox, PC, and, as previously rumored, PlayStation, which would mark the first time Xbox has brought over Gears of War to the competing platform.

More specifically, MiddleAgeGaming states the Gears of War Collection will be PS5 Pro Enhanced, which leads us to believe it will be a full remaster of the first three titles, as Sony requires a certain level of graphical/performance improvements for the enhanced label to be given. Those requirements are 4K Upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), 60FPS performance, Advanced Ray Tracing features, etc.

Why is Microsoft deciding to release remasters of the first three Gears of War games? According to MiddleAgeGaming, the purpose is quite simple. The first Gears of War game is almost 20 years old. Gamers who played the older games might want to jump back in and replay them with a fresh coat of paint, and many younger gamers haven't been exposed to the franchise.

The timing is in conjunction with the release of the new Gears of War Game, E-Day. Microsoft is likely hoping old fans of the franchise will pick up the Collection, replay the titles, and get back into the Gears of War mood right as E-Day is about to release. The same principle applies to gamers who have never played a Gears of War game. MiddleAgeGaming says he is still hearing E-Day is going to release in 2025, which would be presumably after the release of the Collection, which is slated for release in mid-August.

Other Gears of War Collection rumors indicated the titles without multiplayer PVP, but will come with co-op functionality. Additionally, sources for these rumors claimed the Collection has already been loaded into the PlayStation storefront on the backend. It should be noted that all of the aforementioned information is just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism as Microsoft hasn't confirmed it's working on a Gears of War Collection, or if Gears of War is even coming over to PlayStation.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

