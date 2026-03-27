Dispatch won't be censored on Xbox, but Nintendo Switch 2 players are still stuck with the censored version

Dispatch is coming to Xbox fully uncensored, but the Nintendo Switch 2 version remains at square one with AdHoc still 'actively working with Nintendo'.

TL;DR: Dispatch, praised for its superhero workplace comedy, launched on PS5 and PC with full content but faced heavy censorship on Nintendo Switch 2. The upcoming Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud versions will match the original uncensored release, while AdHoc continues working with Nintendo on a Switch update.

Dispatch arrived on PS5 and PC last year to a strong reception, with players quickly falling for its superhero workplace comedy and, of course, Invisigal. However, when it was ported to Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2026, it came with heavy censorship. That sparked a blame game between the studio, AdHoc, and Nintendo. Still, the Switch version remains noticeably tamer than the other ports.

So when AdHoc announced during last night's Xbox Partner Preview showcase that Dispatch is heading to Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud, players had one question amid all the excitement: Will it be censored like the Switch 2 version?

"The Xbox version of Dispatch will be the same full release as the original PC and PlayStation versions," the studio wrote on social media. Some already expected as much, since Xbox and PS5 ports rarely stray far apart, but the clarification was appreciated by fans regardless. It's a small thing, but after the Switch 2 situation, players weren't taking any chances.

For Nintendo Switch 2 players, things are still complicated. When asked about adjusting the Switch version, AdHoc replied to one user, "We're still actively working with Nintendo on an update and will let you know as soon as it's ready." That's not nothing, but it's not progress either.

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Censorship laws in Japan have been a consistent issue for Switch 2 ports, with Cyberpunk 2077 among the affected titles. While CD Projekt Red got around it by releasing a separate Japan-only version, that route may not be affordable for AdHoc, despite Dispatch selling over 1 million copies in just 10 days.

With Xbox now confirmed, Dispatch will soon be available on every major platform. As for when Xbox players can actually get their hands on it, no exact date has been given, but the team confirmed during the showcase that it will arrive this summer.