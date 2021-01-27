Tesla's new Model S refresh plays The Witcher 3
After a tease in 2020, Elon Musk and CD Projekt are bringing the beloved The Witcher 3 RPG to Tesla's new Model S refresh.
It looks like Tesla cars will soon be able to play Geralt's legendary adventures--the future is here.
According to new promo images, The Witcher 3 is playable in Tesla's new Model S refresh. The game was spotted on the new horizontal touchpad in the Model S update, but neither Tesla nor CD Projekt have revealed specifics. Back in January 2020, Elon Musk asked gamers if they'd like to see The Witcher as a playable game in Tesla vehicles. Hundreds of thousands of people said yes.
The Model S has up to 10TFLOPs of processing power and has two displays--one in the center console, and one in the backseat. Gamers can also hook up a wireless controller for seamless gaming.
CD Projekt's beloved RPG will apparently be offered on the Tesla Arcade service as a marquee title. Up until now, the Tesla Arcade has mostly been smaller-scale indies like Stardew Valley, Cuphead, and Fallout Shelter.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Xbox is about to make more money than it ever has before
- < PREVIOUS STORY: AMD, Microsoft: Next-gen SoC supply will be 'tight' until mid-2021