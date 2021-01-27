All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla's new Model S refresh plays The Witcher 3

After a tease in 2020, Elon Musk and CD Projekt are bringing the beloved The Witcher 3 RPG to Tesla's new Model S refresh.

It looks like Tesla cars will soon be able to play Geralt's legendary adventures--the future is here.

According to new promo images, The Witcher 3 is playable in Tesla's new Model S refresh. The game was spotted on the new horizontal touchpad in the Model S update, but neither Tesla nor CD Projekt have revealed specifics. Back in January 2020, Elon Musk asked gamers if they'd like to see The Witcher as a playable game in Tesla vehicles. Hundreds of thousands of people said yes.

The Model S has up to 10TFLOPs of processing power and has two displays--one in the center console, and one in the backseat. Gamers can also hook up a wireless controller for seamless gaming.

CD Projekt's beloved RPG will apparently be offered on the Tesla Arcade service as a marquee title. Up until now, the Tesla Arcade has mostly been smaller-scale indies like Stardew Valley, Cuphead, and Fallout Shelter.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

