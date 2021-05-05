All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Say hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla

GIGABYTE gets inspired by Elon Musk and Tesla, unveils its new AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs with GeForce RTX 3080.

Published Wed, May 5 2021 8:32 PM CDT
GIGABYTE has just unveiled some very Tesla-inspired AORUS gaming PCs with the introduction of the new pre-built AORUS Model X and AORUS Model S.

Say hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs can be tweaked with either an Intel Core CPU or AMD Ryzen CPU, with the Intel model packing the new Rocket Lake-S flagship Core i9-11900K processor. GIGABYTE is using the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor in the AMD-tweaked AORUS Model X gaming PC.

Both of the systems are powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4-4400 memory (for Intel) while the AMD-powered AORUS Model X had DDR4-3600 memory. There's a 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage options, as well as a larger 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Say hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 06 | TweakTown.comSay hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 07 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE is offering both the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs with an Z590 motherboard for its Intel-powered systems, while using an X570 motherboard inside of the Model X system and mid-range B550 motherboard inside of the Model S system.

The AORUS Model X gaming PC is the higher-end model of course, just like Tesla's own Model X electric vehicle -- with a larger 58-liter chassis and 360mm AIO liquid cooler. It's louder than the AORUS Model S system, at around 40dB.

Say hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 08 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the new AORUS Model S gaming PC which I laid out the hardware inside above, but it has a smaller 14-liter chassis (58-liter on the Model X) and has a very Xbox Series X/S-inspired design. The AORUS Model S draws up its air through the bottom of the PC, moving through fins inside of the system and out of the ventilation at the top.

The AORUS Model S is just a tad quieter under gaming loads, at 37dB compared to the 40dB on the Model X system.

Say hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 10 | TweakTown.comSay hello the AORUS Model X and Model S gaming PCs, inspired by Tesla 11 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

