Astrophysicist says why he isn't impressed by the 'alien' UFO videos

An astrophysics professor has come out and said that the recent UFO videos surfacing online "don't impress him".

The astrophysicist is Adam Frank, who is a professor at the University of Rochester. Frank wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times that featured the title, "I'm a Physicist Who Searches for Aliens. UFOs Don't Impress Me." In the article, Frank states that in the past, he has been asked about these encounters with UFO due to his professional credentials and goes on to say that he is skeptical about how much information we can gather from the recent UFO videos that appeared on CBS "60 Minutes".

Here's what Frank said, "While some researchers have used the footage to make simple estimates of the accelerations and other flight characteristics of the UFOs, the results have been mixed at best. Skeptics have already shown that some of the motions seen in the videos (like the ocean skimming) may be artifacts of the cameras' optics and tracking systems."

Frank also states that he will read any government reports of UFO with big interest, but he suspects that there will "be more prosaic explanations" for what the US military has witnessed. Frank says that there is a possibility of Russia and China using drones to lure "our pilots into turning on their radar and other detectors, thus revealing our electronic intelligence capacities."

