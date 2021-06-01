All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Astrophysicist says why he isn't impressed by the 'alien' UFO videos

A top astrophysicist has published an article about how he isn't impressed by the recent UFO videos that have caused a big stir.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 2:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An astrophysics professor has come out and said that the recent UFO videos surfacing online "don't impress him".

Astrophysicist says why he isn't impressed by the 'alien' UFO videos 01 | TweakTown.com

The astrophysicist is Adam Frank, who is a professor at the University of Rochester. Frank wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times that featured the title, "I'm a Physicist Who Searches for Aliens. UFOs Don't Impress Me." In the article, Frank states that in the past, he has been asked about these encounters with UFO due to his professional credentials and goes on to say that he is skeptical about how much information we can gather from the recent UFO videos that appeared on CBS "60 Minutes".

Here's what Frank said, "While some researchers have used the footage to make simple estimates of the accelerations and other flight characteristics of the UFOs, the results have been mixed at best. Skeptics have already shown that some of the motions seen in the videos (like the ocean skimming) may be artifacts of the cameras' optics and tracking systems."

Frank also states that he will read any government reports of UFO with big interest, but he suspects that there will "be more prosaic explanations" for what the US military has witnessed. Frank says that there is a possibility of Russia and China using drones to lure "our pilots into turning on their radar and other detectors, thus revealing our electronic intelligence capacities."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.