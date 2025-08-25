YouTube is quietly using AI to change some videos without creator consent

YouTube has admitted it is altering some YouTube Shorts videos without getting consent from the creators, as part of a running experiment.

YouTube has secretly been using AI to edit people's videos over the last few months, with these changes being so small that users wouldn't notice unless the videos were placed side-by-side.

The claims come from a new BBC report that cites several YouTubers who have noticed differences in their videos. One content creator, Rhett Schull, pointed to one video that looked different on YouTube Shorts compared to Instagram, with the creator saying the YouTube Shorts version looked "smoothened" with an "oil painting effect" over his face.

Shull added that he "did not consent to this," adding, "The most important thing I have as a YouTube creator is that you trust what I'm making, what I'm saying, and what I'm doing is truly me. Replacing or enhancing my work with some AI upscaling system not only erodes that trust with the audience, but it also erodes my trust in YouTube."

Shull isn't the only creator who has noticed some of their content being changed on YouTube, as a Reddit post from June 27 has pointed out the same thing. Now, YouTube has confirmed that it is changing some YouTube Shorts videos, with the platform describing the alteration as "running an experiment".