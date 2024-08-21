$1 billion CrowdStrike deal collapses over faltering 'customer trust'

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has reportedly lost a nearly $1 billion deal with a company over fears of 'customer trust' following the global outage.

An exclusive report posted earlier this month by CSO detailed a deal between CrowdStrike and Action1 to purchase the cloud-based patch management and vulnerability remediation company for nearly $1 billion.

Now, a new report has claimed that deal has fallen a part following Action1 declining the acquisition offer by CrowdStrike. The new report by CSO states Action1 has decided to stay independent to keep full control of the company in an effort to not let dilution impact the brand's "ability to innovate."

Mike Walters, president and CEO of Action1 comment on the collapse of the deal, saying that one of the main reasons why Action1 declined the offer was over "customer trust", which presented itself after emails leaked about a potential acquisition by CrowdStrike was in the works.

Walters said that after the emails leaked the company saw a "a lot of comments on Reddit and LinkedIn, and the overwhelming consensus was that we should stay independent. That was a big vote of confidence for us, reaffirming our belief in our strategy to remain independent."

When asked about the failed acquisition CrowdStrike said it doesn't comment on "rumors and speculations".