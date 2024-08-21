$1 billion CrowdStrike deal collapses over faltering 'customer trust'

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has reportedly lost a nearly $1 billion deal with a company over fears of 'customer trust' following the global outage.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

An exclusive report posted earlier this month by CSO detailed a deal between CrowdStrike and Action1 to purchase the cloud-based patch management and vulnerability remediation company for nearly $1 billion.

$1 billion CrowdStrike deal collapses over faltering 'customer trust' 65165165
Open Gallery 2

Now, a new report has claimed that deal has fallen a part following Action1 declining the acquisition offer by CrowdStrike. The new report by CSO states Action1 has decided to stay independent to keep full control of the company in an effort to not let dilution impact the brand's "ability to innovate."

Mike Walters, president and CEO of Action1 comment on the collapse of the deal, saying that one of the main reasons why Action1 declined the offer was over "customer trust", which presented itself after emails leaked about a potential acquisition by CrowdStrike was in the works.

Walters said that after the emails leaked the company saw a "a lot of comments on Reddit and LinkedIn, and the overwhelming consensus was that we should stay independent. That was a big vote of confidence for us, reaffirming our belief in our strategy to remain independent."

When asked about the failed acquisition CrowdStrike said it doesn't comment on "rumors and speculations".

"Action1's decision to remain independent, driven by user concerns, suggests that customers were wary of potential changes that could negatively impact the services they rely on, especially after CrowdStrike's recent issues. The shadow of the "Falcon Fiasco" still haunts CrowdStrike and will likely continue to do so, making business expansion and customer acquisition challenging.

In my opinion, this news will give more reasons for clients debating renewal or adoption of CrowdStrike's services to seek alternatives. CrowdStrike has a long way to recover and should take this setback seriously instead of dismissing it by accepting an award for the failure," said Prof. Ahmed Banafa, Tech Expert and Engineering professor at San Jose State University, who specializes in IoT, blockchain, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2024 at 8:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:csoonline.com, csoonline.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags