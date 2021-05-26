All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk now has cryptocurrency investors pleading 'stop tweeting'

Experts are now publicly saying that people shouldn't be making investments into cryptocurrency based on Elon Musk's tweets.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 6:34 AM CDT
The world of cryptocurrencies has been very turbulent following the news news of Tesla no longer accepting Bitcoin as payment, and China announcing its own crackdown on Bitcoin.

Elon Musk now has cryptocurrency investors pleading 'stop tweeting' 01 | TweakTown.com

The price of Bitcoin dived by more than 40% following the announcements from both Elon Musk and China, and now expert investors are warning people shouldn't be investing into cryptocurrency purely based off Elon Musk's tweets. William Quigley, Managing Director of Magnetic, a cryptocurrency investing firm, said in a recent interview on CNN Business said, "Do not pay attention to Elon Musk's comments about anything in crypto at least over the longer term."

Quigley went on to say, "Tesla until very recently was going to accept bitcoin as a payment. That alone told me he didn't really understand how to think about bitcoin" and "please don't pay attention to what Elon Musk says about crypto because he is simply not an expert". Many people have taken to Twitter to express their anger with Musk, some even going as far to say that they hate him. In response to these angry comments, Musk has said that "the true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter."

NEWS SOURCE:independent.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

