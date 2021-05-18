All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 466.47 drivers are here

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 18 2021 9:37 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just pushed out its new GeForce Game Ready 466.47 WHQL drivers, which include Game Ready Driver support for Days Gone on the PC.

Days Gone on the PC will feature increased levels of detail, higher foliage draw distances, native 4K rendering, a configurable field of view, ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and more. You'll also require this new GeForce Game Ready 466.47 WHQL driver with NVIDIA's just-announced GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 TI graphics cards with LHR.

NVIDIA has also fixed some issues with Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, with low performance and low frame rate issues when Bar1 is enabled in the SBIOS. Starbase gets some tweaking with the GeForce RTX 20 and GeForce RTX 16 series GPUs crashing, this should be sorted now.

