GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 for Highguard and ARC Raiders 'Headwinds Update' is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 is here, adding support for ARC Raiders' new Headwinds Update, the new multiplayer 'raid shooter' Highguard that recently launched, and the new 3D real-time strategy RPG Arknights: Endfield. The new driver for GeForce RTX owners also fixes a couple of bugs, including one related to Windows Automatic Color Management.
ARC Raiders, the extraction adventure from Embark Studios, is one of 2025's biggest sellers, with over 12 million copies sold. The Headwinds Update adds new content, rewards, and ways to play the game, with GeForce RTX 50 Series owners getting full access to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to boost performance, with DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex available for all RTX gamers on PC.
Highguard, the new free-to-play shooter that got its big reveal at The Game Awards, also supports DLSS Super Resolution with the new DLSS 4.5 second-generation Transformer model available via the NVIDIA App. Rounding out the game support, Arknights: Endfield features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, with NVIDIA noting that performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs is improved by an average of 3X at 4K when enabled.
- Read more: ARC Raiders hits over 600 FPS with DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing on an RTX 5090
- Read more: GeForce Game Ready Driver for Avowed is here, 4K 240+ FPS with RT on the RTX 5080
- Read more: GeForce Game Ready 581.42 driver for Battlefield 6 released
Here are the full GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 Release Notes - download it here or via the NVIDIA App.
Game Ready for ARC Raiders: Headwind Update
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including ARC Raiders: Headwind Update and Arknights: Endfield. In addition, there is Game Ready support for Highguard which features DLSS Super Resolution.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Total War: Three Kingdoms: Artifacts may be observed during gameplay when Screen Space Reflections is enabled (5745647)
Fixed General Bugs
- Color banding observed with SDR content when Windows Automatic Color Management enabled (5754551)
- ASUS G14 may freeze on startup when ASUS Ultimate Mode is enabled (5754849)