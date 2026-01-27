GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 for Highguard and ARC Raiders 'Headwinds Update' is here

TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 enhances performance for ARC Raiders: Headwinds Update, Highguard, and Arknights: Endfield with DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex support. It also fixes bugs, including Windows Automatic Color Management issues and ASUS G14 startup freezes.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 is here, adding support for ARC Raiders' new Headwinds Update, the new multiplayer 'raid shooter' Highguard that recently launched, and the new 3D real-time strategy RPG Arknights: Endfield. The new driver for GeForce RTX owners also fixes a couple of bugs, including one related to Windows Automatic Color Management.

ARC Raiders, the extraction adventure from Embark Studios, is one of 2025's biggest sellers, with over 12 million copies sold. The Headwinds Update adds new content, rewards, and ways to play the game, with GeForce RTX 50 Series owners getting full access to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to boost performance, with DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex available for all RTX gamers on PC.

Highguard, the new free-to-play shooter that got its big reveal at The Game Awards, also supports DLSS Super Resolution with the new DLSS 4.5 second-generation Transformer model available via the NVIDIA App. Rounding out the game support, Arknights: Endfield features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, with NVIDIA noting that performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs is improved by an average of 3X at 4K when enabled.

Here are the full GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.86 Release Notes - download it here or via the NVIDIA App.