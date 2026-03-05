NVIDIA fixes Resident Evil Requiem performance issues caused by the latest driver

TL;DR: NVIDIA released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 to optimize Resident Evil Requiem performance on RTX cards, but it caused performance drops and unintended power limits on overclocked GPUs. An OTA update fixes game performance, and Hotfix Driver 595.76 restores voltage limits and even improves path tracing in the game.

Third time's the charm? Well, that might be the case for those looking to play Resident Evil Requiem on PC with a modern GeForce RTX graphics card. The good news here is that the latest fix doesn't require users to do anything other than potentially reboot their system for the over-the-air (OTA) fix to be applied. The issue? Some gamers with GeForce RTX cards, mostly from the RTX 40 Series, have reported performance issues in the game after installing the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver.

NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71 WHQL, released earlier this week, was intended to deliver day-one-optimized support for Resident Evil Requiem. This driver release, which replaced the original version pulled for causing an unintended bug that could cause a GPU's fans to stop spinning, is the second attempt to deliver a Game Ready Driver for Capcom's latest Resident Evil.

However, since its release, we've seen several reports of slower in-game performance compared to running the game on older GeForce Game Ready Drivers. Earlier today, NVIDIA's Sean Pelletier took to social media to confirm that his team had pushed an 'OTA profile update' for the GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71, which resolved the issue.

A quick and welcome response, and one that has been confirmed as fixing performance in the game by users who had previously reported frame drops. However, this isn't the end of the story when it comes to GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.71, as several other reports have hinted at this driver release inadvertently limiting the voltage and power draw on a wide range of GeForce RTX GPUs, leading to more performance drops - especially on OC cards and those manually overclocked.

There's also good news here as GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 595.76 specifically fixes this issue. "When the graphics card is overclocked, GPU voltage may become capped, preventing it from boosting to expected levels," NVIDIA lists in the issues the hotfix resolves. On the plus side, this hotfix also improved "path tracing performance in Resident Evil Requiem," so it's worth installing. Grab it here.