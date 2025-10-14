NVIDIA rolls out new Game Ready Driver: support added for The Outer Worlds

TL;DR: NVIDIA has released new GeForce Game Ready Drivers optimized for upcoming titles like ARC Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. These drivers enhance performance with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, especially for GeForce RTX 40/50-series users, ensuring a superior gaming experience.

NVIDIA has announced it has released new GeForce Game Ready Drivers for a selection of upcoming titles, providing new features and optimizations.

The latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers are available to download and include support for ARC Raiders, Pax Dei, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, along with a bunch of other titles that now have DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. NVIDIA took to its blog to share details on each of the titles, explaining that by downloading the drivers, players will get a more optimized in-game experience, and have the latest NVIDIA technologies at their disposal to increase performance.

It's highly recommended that if you intend to play any of the titles listed below, you update your drivers via the NVIDIA App or download the specific driver manually, as performance will be significantly improved if you have the up-to-date driver installed. Moreover, suppose you are a GeForce RTX 40/50-series owner. In that case, you will be able to take advantage of NVIDIA's upscaling technologies, such as DLSS, and RTX 50-series owners will be able to utilize DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for significant performance gains.

ARC Raiders

Pax Dei

Keeper

Farlight 84

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

NBA 2K26

The Outer Worlds 2

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

If you want to download the latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers, you can from the NVIDIA App, or download the drivers directly from this link here.