GeForce Game Ready 581.42 driver for Battlefield 6 released

GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.42 - WHQL is here, and it adds day one support for what is arguably one of the biggest PC game launches of the year, Battlefield 6. For GeForce RTX owners planning to pick up the latest installment in the acclaimed multiplayer shooter series, this is a must-install, as the game is set to utilize a wide range of RTX technology support.
Launching on October 10, Battlefield 6 is set to arrive with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex support on day one, as well as DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA support. "Using these technologies, all GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate and enhance their experience, making gameplay smoother and more responsive," NVIDIA writes.
In addition to the game's multiplayer modes, which led to the recent Battlefield 6 Open Beta becoming the largest in the franchise's history, the game is also set to include a single-player campaign. In addition to Battlefield 6, the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver also adds support for FBC: Firebreak's major Breakpoint update, fixes a few bugs, and expands Project G-Assist controls for laptops.
With these new controls, NVIDIA's Project G-Assist AI assistant can now optimize game performance for battery life, control BatteryBoost settings, and even enable WhisperMode for quieter performance that also adjusts game and app settings.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.42 - WHQL Release Notes
Game Ready for Battlefield 6
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Battlefield 6 and the latest update for FBC: Firebreak.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Battlefield 2042: Increased GPU Crashing when calling CDXGISwapChain::Present() (5446395)
- Forza Horizon 4: light flickering on RTX 50 series (5404555)
- Planet Coaster 2: crashes after driver update (5447412)
- FPS significantly drops when using Smooth Motion with RivaTuner FPS cap (5476266)
- R580 drivers causing stuttering in games using GODOT engine (5466820)
Fixed General Bugs
- Adobe After Effects / Premiere Pro: crash on launch when Smooth Motion is enabled globally (5515256)
- Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export using hardware encoding (5431822)
- When Video Noise Reduction is enabled the chroma is grayscale (5401959)