NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: announce on May 31, reviews on June 9

NVIDIA expected to reveal the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti + RTX 3080 Ti on May 31, June 2 release for RTX 3070 Ti, June 9 for RTX 3080 Ti.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 8:03 PM CDT
Can you believe we're barely a month out from NVIDIA revealing new graphics cards already? Computex 2021 is right around the corner -- if you can believe that we're nearly half way through the year already -- meaning it's new hardware time (again).

The last that we heard, NVIDIA had pulled the reveal of its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card up to May 18, from a May 25 announcement, but now VideoCardz says it can confirm NVIDIA is planning to announce the new GPU on May 31 alongside the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

NVIDIA is reportedly setting product review NDAs separately for the two cards, with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review NDA lifting on June 2 while the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review NDA lifts on June 9. As for when the new GPUs will be released... well we don't know that exactly, but it shouldn't be long after the reviews -- will you be able to find one, that's an entirely different question altogether.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be on a 384-bit memory bus, up from the 352-bit memory bus on the GeForce RTX 3080.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will use the GA104-400 GPU (RTX 3070 uses GA104-300) with 6144 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus clocked at 19Gbps with 608GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The OG GeForce RTX 3070 uses 8GB GDDR6 (non-X) memory clocked at a much slower 14Gbps with 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

