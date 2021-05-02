Nintendo to solve Switch shortage in 2021 with 30 million unit influx

Nintendo plans to solve Switch shortages with a massive production order of 30 million units, will lead to boosted supply.

Nintendo wants to produce 30 million Switch consoles throughout FY2022 to meet growing worldwide demand, sources tell Nikkei Asia.

Nintendo plans to manufacture up to 30 million Switch consoles from now until March 31, 2022 to satisfy growing demand for the system. This is up roughly 5 million units from the previous 25 million unit production order in FY2021. This time Nintendo will be producing three Switch models: The base handheld-console hybrid, the handheld-only Switch Lite, and the new 4K-ready Switch model set to release this year.

Even in its fifth year on sale, the Switch shows no signs of stopping. 2020's numbers surged as consumers turned to video games to stay entertained during quarantines. Nintendo has sold a staggering 24.1 million Switch models from Q1-Q3, a new all-time record high, beating out last year's full sales in just three quarters.

The new higher-end Switch model, which should use NVIDIA's DLSS super-sampling technology to output to 4K displays, should invigorate sales further.

Nintendo will release its Q4 and full-year financials this Thursday, May 6, 2021.