Nintendo expected to sell 20 million Switch 2 consoles this fiscal year

Nintendo is expected to produce 25 million Switch 2 consoles by March 2026, and sell roughly 20 million of those produced units in this fiscal year.

Nintendo could produce 25 million Switch 2 consoles, and sell around 20 million systems throughout FY26, sources tell Bloomberg.

Nintendo is said to be ramping up production of its new Switch 2 console to a heavy degree. According to new reports, Nintendo could manufacture and ship up to 25 million units by March 2026, a new all-time record for the company. If accurate, this fusillade of hardware will help Nintendo meet analysts' expectations of 17.6 million sales for FY26.

It's also expected that the Japanese games-maker will achieve up to 20 million Switch 2 sales throughout this fiscal year, overshooting the company's public predictions. Officially, Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa forecasts 15 million Switch 2 sales throughout the year.

20 million sales is by no means a small feat, but it's not the highest point for the Switch lifecycle. In FY21, which was roughly 4 years into the Switch 1's release, Nintendo sold a record 28.84 million consoles. In FY20, it sold 21.03 million, and in FY22 it sold 23 million.

The Switch 2 offers a unique proposition for Nintendo, allowing both existing Switch players and entirely new users to buy into the product ecosystem. Nintendo has also tightened margins on older hardware, raising the price of the Switch 1 in an effort to combat tariffs.

The last major console push was the PlayStation 5 in mid-2022, where Sony had announced plans to produce 20 million PS5 consoles throughout that fiscal year.

It's unclear how profitable the system is on a per-sale basis, but Nintendo has historically released its Switch hardware products at a profit with strong efforts to maintain those margins over time.