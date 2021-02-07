All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Nintendo Switch sold more games in holiday 2020 than EVER before

The Nintendo Switch has smashed hardware and software sales records in Q3, leading to over 70 million games sold in holiday 2020.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 2:22 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Nintendo Switch is on a roll. Not only did it break hardware sales records in the holiday Q3 period, but it shattered game purchases as well.

Nintendo Switch sold more games in holiday 2020 than EVER before 32 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

2020 was the best year in history for the Nintendo Switch. Hardware sales hit 24.1 million in 2020, bringing total unit sales to 79.87 million, which solidifies the Switch as the 5th best-selling Nintendo hardware of all time.

Software broke new grounds, too. In holiday 2020, the Switch sold an astronomical 75.85 million games--more than it's ever sold before in a single quarter. Total Switch game sales are now at 532.34 million since the system's launch in 2017. The Switch is now #3 in game sales, and sits behind the Wii's massive 920 million and the DS' huge 948.64 million software sales.

Nintendo Switch sold more games in holiday 2020 than EVER before 6 | TweakTown.com

This massive software surge helped Nintendo hit a record $6 billion in net revenues in Q3'21. Games generated 42.5% of total game segment revenues, or $2.493 billion, driven primarily by COVID-19 stay at home measures that pushed consumers towards video games.

Nintendo Switch sold more games in holiday 2020 than EVER before 33 | TweakTown.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.