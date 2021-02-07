Nintendo Switch sold more games in holiday 2020 than EVER before

The Nintendo Switch has smashed hardware and software sales records in Q3, leading to over 70 million games sold in holiday 2020.

The Nintendo Switch is on a roll. Not only did it break hardware sales records in the holiday Q3 period, but it shattered game purchases as well.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

2020 was the best year in history for the Nintendo Switch. Hardware sales hit 24.1 million in 2020, bringing total unit sales to 79.87 million, which solidifies the Switch as the 5th best-selling Nintendo hardware of all time.

Software broke new grounds, too. In holiday 2020, the Switch sold an astronomical 75.85 million games--more than it's ever sold before in a single quarter. Total Switch game sales are now at 532.34 million since the system's launch in 2017. The Switch is now #3 in game sales, and sits behind the Wii's massive 920 million and the DS' huge 948.64 million software sales.

This massive software surge helped Nintendo hit a record $6 billion in net revenues in Q3'21. Games generated 42.5% of total game segment revenues, or $2.493 billion, driven primarily by COVID-19 stay at home measures that pushed consumers towards video games.