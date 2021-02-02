Switch sales ignite holiday 2020 with third straight quarterly record

Nintendo Switch sales hit a new all-time high in Q3, leading to the third consecutive record-breaking quarter in a row.

Four years in, the Nintendo Switch is more popular than ever. 2020 has been monumental for Nintendo, and the vital holiday period is no different: In Q3, which ends in December, Nintendo sold an astronomical 11.57 million Switch consoles. These results weren't just a new high for Q3 sales, but historical quarterly volume: Q3 had more console sales than any other quarter since the Switch launched in March 2017.

The handheld-console hybrid has now sold over 79 million units worldwide, including the Switch Lite, which has now sold nearly as much as the Wii U.

This marks the third straight quarter in a row of record Switch sales. In FY2021's first three quarters, the Switch has outsold FY2020's yearly total--and Nintendo still has one quarter left to rack up unit sales. Nintendo has raised its hardware sales forecast to 26.5 million on this outperformance.

Switch hardware generated 57.5% of Nintendo's dedicated gaming revenues, or $3.324 billion.

Thanks in no small part to landmark Switch hardware sales, Nintendo will break new earnings thresholds in Fiscal Year 2021 and establish a record for its Switch generation.