Switch 2 launch to have 'head start' with ample supply, Nintendo says

Nintendo plans to have ample supply of its new Switch 2 console ready for consumers at launch, analysts believe up to 20 million units may be available.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo is working to avoid shortages of the upcoming Switch 2 console by ramping up production to meet high demand, especially for the Holiday 2025 sales period.

Nintendo wants to avoid shortages of its new Switch 2 console and tells consumers it is working hard to produce enough systems to meet high demand.

The Switch is reaching peak market saturation and Nintendo is ramping up a new console successor. The Switch 2 is due out sometime in 2025, and consumers are wondering if the Switch 2 will be yet another typical Nintendo hardware launch where excessive demand quickly outstrips supply.

Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to be different and doesn't want a repeat of the Switch's launch. The company is readily producing millions of Switch 2 consoles to meet the all-important Holiday 2025 sales surge. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa tells investors that Nintendo is accelerating production so it can make a "head start" over the original Switch.

"We will prepare products to meet demand," Furukawa said in an investor's presentation attended by Japanese newspaper Nikkei.

"Last year and the year before, we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware due to a shortage of semiconductor components, but this situation has now been resolved."

Analysts at AB Bernstein believe that Nintendo could produce up to 20 million consoles throughout the first year of availability.

Other analyst firms expect the Switch 2 to either meet or potentially drastically exceed the original Switch's sales in the first year.

Prognosticators are also warning that Switch 2 supply could be heavily constrained, throughout the first year warning consumers to expect issues.

Nintendo has yet to announce official details of the Switch 2, including pricing or exact availability. Trends indicate that Nintendo could price the Switch 2 at a $399 premium and that the system could launch sometime in the second half of 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:nikkei.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

