Nintendo raises internal Switch production to 25 million units in FY20

Nintendo wants to produce 25 million Switch consoles by the end of this fiscal year, sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki.

COVID-19 lockdowns have led to significant console hardware shortage. The Nintendo Switch in particular is scarce in all global markets, and analyst firms like GSD note a 106% Switch sales spike in European markets.. Nintendo wants to alleviate scarcity by adding millions onto its current manufacturing orders.

Sources say Nintendo has adjusted its internal production forecast by 3 million units, and now plans to create and make available 25 million Switch consoles in the fiscal year ending March 2021. Sources say Nintendo previously only planned to make 22 million units this year.

Officially, Nintendo's estimates are much more grounded. The company says it plans to sell 19 million Switch consoles this fiscal year, down from the 21 million sold in FY2019. This is par for the course for Nintendo, who's always delivered conservative sales estimates and enjoyed stock boosts when it breaks its modest forecasts. But this reticence is also doubled by COVID-19, which can have a direct impact on critical manufacturing lines.

Nintendo still hasn't adjusted its 19 million Switch sales target as of Q1'21.