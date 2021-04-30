Crysis Remastered PC update gets experimental 'ray tracing boost mode'

Crytek pumps out Crysis Remastered PC Update 2.1.2 which adds a new experimental raytracing boost mode, pumps up performance.

Crytek has just pushed out its new PC Update 2.1.2 for Crysis Remastered, which adds in a new "experimental Ray Tracing Boost" mode into the game.

The developer took to Reddit to detail the new Crysis Remastered patch, with the new experimental Ray Tracing Boost mode enabling RT reflections on "nearly all surfaces in game" with "Ray randomization has enabled for proper support of rough surfaces" and "about 5% of specular reflectance has been added by default to all surfaces".

Crytek explains: "During the development of Crysis Remastered, the team came up with the concept of adding a boost to RayTracing. This boost mode is more of a fun/experimental feature that we wanted to bring to all the RayTracing enthusiasts out there, to give more effects with minimal impact on performance. This option has been added to the in-game Graphic settings menu and can only be activated when Global Raytracing option is enabled".

General

Developer Note:

Bug fixes