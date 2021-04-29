All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series 'Lite Hash Rate' cards rumored for May

Rumor has it the new cryptocurrency mining limiter won't be obvious, with a new range of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 8:30 PM CDT
We had already heard rumors that NVIDIA was preparing to launch an entire new line of Ampere GPUs with crypto mining limitations -- and now more fuel is being thrown onto that fire.

According to sources of VideoCardz, NVIDIA is expecting their new GAxx2 GPUs to begin shipping in May -- perfect for the first shipments to hit in June. The new crypto mining limiter will be at play inside of the new NVIDIA GPUs, alongside Resizable BAR support without needing to update your vBIOS.

At first you're not going to be able to tell the difference between the older (current) GPUs without crypto mining limiters, and the new (upcoming) GPUs with crypto mining limiters. It shouldn't be too far into the future that software monitoring tools will be updated, and will be able to detect which GPU is inside of your GeForce RTX graphics card and whether it is the new crypto mining limited one, or not.

NVIDIA will most likely not make much noise about this launch, with the new Lite Hash Rate (LHR) chips to be an interesting release when they drop in the coming months. I'm sure there's going to be some interesting hardware level modifications (at least attempted) to try and remove the crypto mining limitations form these new LHR chips.

