All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NVIDIA rumored to refresh ALL Ampere GPUs with crypto mining limiters

NVIDIA rumored to release an entire new stack of cryptomining-gimped GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, not just the RTX 3060.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 17 2021 7:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've been hearing about NVIDIA and its fight against cryptocurrency mining on its new Ampere range of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- but here's a doozy: NVIDIA is preparing an entire new stack of GeForce RTX 30 cards with revised GPUs that have cryptocurrency mining limitations.

NVIDIA rumored to refresh ALL Ampere GPUs with crypto mining limiters 501 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA hasn't been shy about gimping its graphics cards from crypto mining, with NVIDIA being praised -- and pissing off gamers by limiting them from crypto mining. Well, it looks like entire new GPU revisions have been reportedly sent to AIB partners with their GPUs having crypto mining limitations.

Igor's Lab is reporting that the newly-teased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti qualification samples see AIBs required to update them with crypto mining limiters -- something that cannot be undone. We heard that it was being done with the newly-tweaked GeForce RTX 3060 but it seems it's being done across the board... so I guess we might see the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (crypto mining limited), the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (crypto mining limited) and other GeForce RTX 30 series Ampere GPUs with gimped crypto mining released over the coming months.

The issue is that this won't help supply issues... you will not magically find thousands of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards on shelves worldwide because NVIDIA has new crypto mining limitations on their new cards. There are a million-and-one issues that are causing GPU (and other) shortages.

I mean, we're seeing network switches having a 12+ month wait because of electronic and supply shortages... having some new crypto-gimped GeForce RTX 30 series cards float out and into the wild isn't going to fix things right away, if at all, ever -- GPU shortages are here for the next 12+ months at the very least.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2021 at 3:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.