NVIDIA rumored to refresh ALL Ampere GPUs with crypto mining limiters

We've been hearing about NVIDIA and its fight against cryptocurrency mining on its new Ampere range of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- but here's a doozy: NVIDIA is preparing an entire new stack of GeForce RTX 30 cards with revised GPUs that have cryptocurrency mining limitations.

NVIDIA hasn't been shy about gimping its graphics cards from crypto mining, with NVIDIA being praised -- and pissing off gamers by limiting them from crypto mining. Well, it looks like entire new GPU revisions have been reportedly sent to AIB partners with their GPUs having crypto mining limitations.

Igor's Lab is reporting that the newly-teased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti qualification samples see AIBs required to update them with crypto mining limiters -- something that cannot be undone. We heard that it was being done with the newly-tweaked GeForce RTX 3060 but it seems it's being done across the board... so I guess we might see the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (crypto mining limited), the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (crypto mining limited) and other GeForce RTX 30 series Ampere GPUs with gimped crypto mining released over the coming months.

The issue is that this won't help supply issues... you will not magically find thousands of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards on shelves worldwide because NVIDIA has new crypto mining limitations on their new cards. There are a million-and-one issues that are causing GPU (and other) shortages.

I mean, we're seeing network switches having a 12+ month wait because of electronic and supply shortages... having some new crypto-gimped GeForce RTX 30 series cards float out and into the wild isn't going to fix things right away, if at all, ever -- GPU shortages are here for the next 12+ months at the very least.