NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 ETH mining gimp removed with new drivers?!

Using a special driver, the Ethereum gimping limiter NVIDIA placed in its drivers for the GeForce RTX 3060 removed -- big stuff!

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 15 2021 6:30 PM CDT
It seems all that kerfuffle over NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 being a crypto mining rig beast is done and dusted, first it was supposedly secured by a handshake between the driver and BIOS that gimped the ETH mining hash rate power of the RTX 3060... and now it's gone?!

According to ComputerBase and HardwareLuxx who have both tested and played around with NVIDIA's new GeForce 470.05 drivers, which reportedly see the Ethereum hash rate limiter disabled. It was previously reported that you couldn't simply remove the hash rate limiter on the GeForce RTX 3060 by driver alone and required new firmware... but it seems it can be done.

The new driver isn't available to the general public just yet as it is available through NVIDIA's internal BETA program, with ComputerBase reporting: "ComputerBase can confirm that only the beta driver GeForce 470.05 distributed by NVIDIA to developers and via the Windows Insider Program ensures that the performance of the GeForce RTX 3060 in the Ethereum algorithm no longer drops. A BIOS update is not necessary".

HardwareLuxx reported:

It's being reported that with multiple GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards in a single system with the GeForce 470.05 drivers installed that the hash rate drops. I think I'll need to do some experimenting on this once I'm finished with this wave of custom AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards -- that have no mining restrictions, by the way.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hardwareluxx.de, computerbase.de

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

