NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU rumored production cut, makes room to make GB300 AI GPUs

NVIDIA is reportedly set to cut production volumes by a rather large 20-30% of its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with the company making more room to make its new GB300 AI GPUs.

In a post on X by insider @Jukenlosreve and from a leaker on Board Channels, we're hearing that NVIDIA is set to cut the production of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs significantly in China, pushing more of its semiconductor chip-making focus into Blackwell AI GPUs including the new GB300.

We've seen some mega-expensive GeForce RTX 50 series cards on the market, with not-so-great availability, and even-worse-so pricing in some countries. NVIDIA only has so much silicon orders with TSMC that it seems that AI GPUs are becoming a bigger and bigger focus (something I said to various industry peeps at Computex 2025 earlier this month) that it seems to be shifting focus from gaming GPU production, to AI GPU production (which is where FAR bigger money is).

NVIDIA has been struggling in China with recent US export restrictions, with its Hopper H20 banned in the country, and a purported B40 AI GPU using GDDR7 memory this time, dropping HBM (which reduces its AI workload power, meeting US export restriction rules).

Interestingly, this news comes at around the same time we hear rumbles of an enthusiast-level RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9080 XT that would use up to 32GB of GDDR7 memory, have up to 4.0GHz GPU clocks, and use up to 450W of power. NVIDIA is shifting focus away from gaming GPU production, at a time when AMD could ramp up its gaming GPU production with a higher-end card to battle the GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER later this year.

The post on Board Channels reads (translated):

Important Notice: RTX 50 Series Supply in June Reduced Compared to May

"According to information from upstream manufacturers, the NVIDIA RTX 50 series product lineup has been mostly released. However, NV's GPU production line has been unstable, and the most obvious result after the launch of the RTX 50 graphics cards is a shortage of supply".

"The production lines for NVIDIA's GB20X are already at full capacity. It's understood that the new NV GB300 has started preparations for production since May and is expected to enter mass production by the end of 2025. Naturally, this will occupy wafer production capacity, which may affect the RTX 50 series production lines".

"There are reports revealing that the overall supply of NV RTX 50 series GPUs has suddenly become tighter. The supply has been reduced, and the total GPU shipments for the RTX 50 series in the Chinese market in June have decreased compared to May - estimated to be reduced by around 20%-30%. The exact reason for this is completely unknown".