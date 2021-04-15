NVIDIA's refreshed RTX 3060 has new GPU, properly gimps crypto mining

NVIDIA looks to be getting serious with limiting the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and its crypto mining abilities, with a rumored new Ampere GPU that will permanently gimp crypto mining.

The new GA106-302 GPU would replace the current GA106-300 that is inside of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, with the new GA106-302 based GeForce RTX 3060 having a totally new PCI Device ID which will completely throw away the ability of crypto mining through driver hacks and everything in between.

Once NVIDIA has these GPUs going out to AIB partners and the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards are on shelves, which should be sometime in May -- you won't tell the difference. NVIDIA will not be detailing the difference between the GA106-300 and new GA106-302 variants, you would have to tear it apart to find out.

The problem here is that it might not be exclusive to the GeForce RTX 3060, with leaker kopite7kimi saying that it might not be for the GA106 only, tweeting that we could see the GA102-302/202 and GA104-302/202 GPUs for the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 that could completely limit crypto mining.

And so the games begin...