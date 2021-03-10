All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
No, GeForce RTX 3060 crypto mining hash rate limiter wasn't bypassed

No, crypto miners in China didn't bypass the hash rate limiter on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 and hit 50MH/s of ETH mining power.

Published Wed, Mar 10 2021 5:39 PM CST
I woke up not too long ago to news that the hash rate limiter on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 being bypassed by Chinese crypto miners, but it appears to be fake -- they claimed a custom mod, but yeah nah that didn't happen.

Our friends over at Wccftech reported a story that Chinese crypto miners had somehow bypassed the hash rate limiter on the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which was then delivering around 45MH/s of ETH mining hashing power in what they thought was the DaggerHashimoto algorithm.

Well, it wasn't -- even though it looked so good having 8 x GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards in the single machine with a total hashing power of 362MH/s... it was fake.

Wccftech posted an update, which explained: "It seems like the mining algorithm used here wasn't Ethereum but Octopus which is a different cryptocurrency coin and based on an algorithm that NVIDIA might not have limited its hash rate for yet. So as of right now, the hash rate limiter remains in place but if other crypto-currencies can give out similar profits as ETH, then that doesn't stop miners from consuming the card for mining purposes".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

