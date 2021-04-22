All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest investments in gaming history

CD Projekt spent an astronomical $300 million+ on Cyberpunk 2077's development including marketing and development costs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 22 2021 10:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt spent in excess of $300 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development, making it one of the largest video game investments in the history of the industry.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest investments in gaming history 533 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It's not often that a company reveals budgets for its games. We know AAA titles command tens and sometimes hundreds of millions of investment; paying developers alone can rack up lots of costs. CD Projekt's massively ambitious Cyberpunk 2077 game belongs to the latter.

The Polish company today revealed that it spent 1.2 billion PLN (roughly $321 million) total on the game including development and marketing costs. As of September 2002, CDPR had spent about $121 million on the game's development.

The budget alone makes Cyberpunk 2077 a monumental undertaking, and thanks to new metrics from CDPR, it's easy to see why.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest investments in gaming history 21 | TweakTown.com

CD Projekt's 2020 revenues skyrocketed to an all-time high on the back of strong CP2077 sales.

In 2015, CD Projekt started building a next-gen RED Engine to power Cyberpunk, and in 2017 it started working on next-gen technologies like world-building, animation, and cinematics. Cyberpunk 2077 was also rebooted in mid-development and parts of its ambitious scope were pared back.

The sheer size of the teams required also reflects the massive investment size. CD Projekt says that 520 internal developers worked on the game, and a monumental 5200 people total had a hand in the project itself.

The investment has paid off big-time. Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 13.7 million copies in just 21 days, a number that some games don't see in total lifetime sales. This resulted in a massive 300% year-on-year spike in CD Projekt's revenues.

CP2077's investment costs will also carry over to other projects. The cash it sunk into RED Engine 4.0's development has created a new framework that will power future games, including a new Witcher RPG that's set to begin development in 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest investments in gaming history 34 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$41.99
$41.99$42.50$47.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/23/2021 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.