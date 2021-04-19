All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
IO Interactive's new IP is a dream come true for its oldest developers

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak gives more hints on the studio's new IP, says it's something IO has always wanted to make.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 19 2021 11:29 AM CDT
Hitman dev IO Interactive is making a new interesting IP that will be different from anything else it's ever worked on, and is a passion project for its oldest developers.

After going indie, IO Interactive has hit the ground running and is tackling some ambitious plans. It just opened a third studio, it's self-publishing its own games, and developing multiple projects like a new game based on the 007 franchise and a new IP. Now we actually know a fair bit about this new wholly-owned intellectual property.

We first heard about IO's new IP in 2017, and recent job listings confirm it'll be a multiplayer game with a "new concept" built in the studio's proprietary Glacier Engine. Now IO CEO Hakan Abrak teases more details about the IP, saying it's something that the studio's core veterans have always wanted to make.

"We have a third universe that we're working actively on, which is something a bit different, and it's absolutely a love child that veterans and core people have been dreaming of for a while in here,": Abrak said in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

"We have created four IPs from scratch, we'll always have incubation, our R&D going on, we always have these crazy ideas, worlds, and characters we're thinking of."

We don't know how far along the new IP is, but Project 007 is the studio's top priority right now.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

