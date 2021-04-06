IO's new James Bond game is about passion, not about commercial sales

IO Interactive isn't just chasing commercial success with a movie adaptation, it wants to 'create a Bond for the gaming industry'

IO Interactive is taking its new James Bond game very seriously and plans to break the long-time cycle of movie adaptation games.

Hitman developer IO Interactive has high ambitions for its new 007 game. It's the biggest project IO has ever worked on, it's built on a new-and-improved Glacier engine, and it's pretty risky; rather than follow a more tried-and-true method of commercial-based success, IO is going off the beaten path and trying something new. The result should deliver an exciting all-original journey into James Bond's past. IO doesn't want to necessarily reinvent the spy himself, but reinvent James Bond games altogether.

In a recent interview with IGN, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak made the studio's motivations quite clear: They want to create a "Bond for the gaming industry."

Here's what Abrak told IGN: