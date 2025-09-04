007 First Light developer says it's 'not a reskin' of Hitman, it's much more

The developers behind 007 First Light reassured fans that the upcoming Bond game won't just be a reskin of the Hitman games, but a different experience.

TL;DR: IO Interactive emphasizes that 007 First Light offers a distinct gameplay experience from Hitman, supported by an expanded team with new driving expertise. The game introduces vehicle mechanics, marking a significant development shift while leveraging 25 years of studio experience to create a fresh, engaging Bond adventure.

PlayStation just wrapped up its State of Play dedicated to IO Interactive's 007 First Light, which fans mostly had a very positive reaction to. But some critics have described what they have seen of 007 First Light as a Hitman "reskin," to which the developers of the title, IO Interactive, have now responded.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, senior licensing producer Theuns Smit explained that 007 First Light is going to be different from the Hitman franchise, and the team behind the project has grown since the announcement of the game, adding a fresh set of eyes and expertise. Additionally, Smit says that while IO Interactive is leaning into its strengths, it has developed over the course of making games for 25 years, 007 First Light is about creating a different experience for gamers that is different from the Hitman games.

What is possibly the biggest difference that can already be spotted between the Hitman games and 007 First Light is that players will be able to step into vehicles with Bond. This isn't possible in the Hitman games. IO Interactive doesn't have a lot of experience in this area of game development, and many of the new developers that joined the studio were dedicated to this area of development.

