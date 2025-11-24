Far Cry anthology TV series announced at FX Networks

FX Networks and Ubisoft have teamed up to make a live action anthology TV series based on the Far Cry universe where every season tells a different story.

TL;DR: FX has greenlit a Far Cry anthology TV series for Hulu, created by Rob Mac and Noah Hawley. Each season will feature a new story and characters, inspired by the game's thematic variety. The show aims to explore complex human nature through action-packed, evolving narratives.

The reports were true: A Far Cry TV series is indeed on the way, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob Mac will star in the show.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today, FX announced that it has greenlit a new anthology TV series based around Ubisoft's best-selling Far Cry franchise. The show is the brainchild of It's Always Sunny co-creator Rob Mac and Alien: Earth director Noah Hawley, and will air on Hulu.

Ubisoft's Far Cry social account didn't reveal specifics about the show itself, however Variety confirms that each season will tell a different story with different characters. The Far Cry show won't be an anthology series like Twilight Zone where each episode is different, but instead be similar to the likes of American Horror Story.

"Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support," said Far Cry TV series co-creator Rob Mac.

"What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen," Hawley said.