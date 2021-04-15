All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft launches its own G4TV-style channel about games called gTV

Ubisoft is making its own variety channel based on gaming--it's called gTV, and it features original content, dev talks, and more.

Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 4:13 PM CDT
Ubisoft is making its own G4TV-style channel aimed at celebrating the games industry by entertaining and educating players.

Ubisoft launches its own G4TV-style channel about games called gTV

G4TV is coming back soon, but Ubisoft has a headstart with its new gTV network. The gTV channel is aimed at gamers across all types, and will include a ton of programming including variety shows, talk shows/podcasts, original content like the comedy-inspired CafeXP, mini-documentaries, and talks with Ubisoft developers on existing and upcoming projects.

Here's a quick rundown of the weekly content gTV will show:

  • Talk - Interviews with game developers
  • Stories - Mini documentaries
  • Versus - One-on-one battles with streamers/content creators
  • CafeXP - Comedy show with food-based challenges
  • Fragments - eSports

The first two episodes are live now, and one of them focuses on GTA Online's first motorcycle gang, The Reaper Lords.

Check below for a full copy of the press released issued out by Ubisoft:

Ubisoft® has today announced that the UK launch of its new content channel, gTV will take place tomorrow, Thursday, 15th April on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch. gTV will feature a wide range of original programming inspired not only by Ubisoft, but by the video game industry at large, going behind-the-scenes on how games are created and celebrating the the people who make and play them, as well as the biggest events in the gaming calendar.

gTV is all about celebrating the cultural footprint of video games with rich content with a fun and irreverent tone. The first season of shows will feature, amongst others, a talk-show, hosted by Jay-Ann Lopez, with guests including Ellie Gibson, Nicola Adams, Rufus Hound and Pete Donaldson to talk about video games covering a wide variety of themes such as comedy, health or sport. 'Versus', another new show hosted by Frankie Ward, one of Britain's most popular esports hosts, brings together a fighting-fit roster of UK Twitch & YouTube stars to compete with one another for gaming glory.

Initial programming highlights include 'CafeXP,' an improvised comic entertainment show hosted by actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, where celebrities such as Asim Chaudhry, Elz The Witch and Julia Hardy share their passion for gaming whilst showing off their skills and undertaking some light-hearted challenges. 'Fragments' is a docu-series that takes a look at human-interest stories across an array of topics across the UK esports scene and finally 'aRTY' a social first episodic series focusing on artists' work inspired by videogames, featuring graffiti artist Flake and more to be announced.

"It's been a pleasure to be part of this unique project from the start in the UK," Jay-Ann Lopez, gTV Talk Show Host and CEO & Founder of Black Girl Gamers, commented.

"So many of us at Ubisoft are proud players, proud to be part of video game culture. Our intent with gTV is to honour this form of entertainment, sharing stories tied to our games, but also the ones that left a mark on us as players," said Geoffroy Sardin, EMEA Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Ubisoft. "We have chosen My Accomplice and So Press because we love their work and their unique way of telling inspiring and entertaining stories. We wanted to see that applied to the video games industry."

"We want to be first in the industry to create valuable, entertaining content that goes beyond and behind games with stories that show the positive impact of gaming. We have loved partnering with Ubisoft to bring our knowledge of authentic cultural content through into the games world and are incredibly proud of the results. " said Jamie Clark, Founder, My Accomplice "We're really excited about the UK launch this week and looking forward to what comes next."

The channel will broadcast multiple pieces of original content per week, including documentaries, talk-shows, live shows, shorts and more.

NEWS SOURCE:ubisoft.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

