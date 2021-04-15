Ubisoft launches its own G4TV-style channel about games called gTV

Ubisoft is making its own variety channel based on gaming--it's called gTV, and it features original content, dev talks, and more.

Ubisoft is making its own G4TV-style channel aimed at celebrating the games industry by entertaining and educating players.

G4TV is coming back soon, but Ubisoft has a headstart with its new gTV network. The gTV channel is aimed at gamers across all types, and will include a ton of programming including variety shows, talk shows/podcasts, original content like the comedy-inspired CafeXP, mini-documentaries, and talks with Ubisoft developers on existing and upcoming projects.

Here's a quick rundown of the weekly content gTV will show:

Talk - Interviews with game developers

Stories - Mini documentaries

Versus - One-on-one battles with streamers/content creators

CafeXP - Comedy show with food-based challenges

Fragments - eSports

The first two episodes are live now, and one of them focuses on GTA Online's first motorcycle gang, The Reaper Lords.

Check below for a full copy of the press released issued out by Ubisoft: