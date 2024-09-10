Ubisoft's arcade racing game The Crew 2 is currently on sale for $1 or 98% off

Ubisoft has promised to keep the The Crew 2 online for years, and will be adding an offline mode in the future. Also, the game now costs only $1.

It's not often you see a 98% discount, but that's precisely what has happened with Ubisoft's open-world arcade racing game The Crew 2 - which is available on Steam forthe low price of $1. Ubisoft has confirmed that this deal will run until September 24, so be sure to head over and grab it.

Crew 2 launched in 2018, and I've played it and had a lot of fun with it. The Forza Horizon-style arcade racing game includes a large open-world USA to explore and race across, with cards, boats, planes, and various off-road vehicles. Although the game has a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam, recent reviews are 'Mostly Positive.'

Since its launch, the game has amassed over 30 million players, and the good news is that Ubisoft plans to support it for years to come. The publisher has announced that the game's online modes will remain intact for a while and that, in the future, it will update the game with a specific offline mode - which will also be added to the newer The Crew Motorfest.

The Crew Motorfest is also on sale, with a 70% discount; however, it's not $1. For $1, getting The Crew 2 is an excellent deal and probably better than an Epic Games Store giveaway because it'll be added to your Steam library.

And PC gamers are already taking note of this fantastic deal, as The Crew 2 has over five times as many players playing the game now than it has had in over a year.

