SEGA makes big step in new Super Game global live service business strategy

SEGA has made one of the biggest developments in its ambitious live service Super Game initiative and is setting the early framework for the model.

SEGA has an interesting new game plan that should revitalize a slew of classic IPs like Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio in new, inventive ways.

Over the past few years, SEGA has been gearing up its business for a new ambitious multi-year endeavor called Super Games. Basically, SEGA wants to create its own unique and irreverent take on globally-connected live service games. Now SEGA has made the first step towards this interconnected framework with the first-ever SEGA Account (sign up here).

This is essentially SEGA's own combination of the Nintendo Account with Ubisoft Connect Rewards. Gamers can sign up, link their Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo accounts, and receive little in-game extras along the way. The first bonus is a special outfit for Kazama Kiryu in the upcoming Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game.

The real reason SEGA is doing this, though, is to prime users for its Super Games. These types of titles need a centralized account system to track data, purchases, and other information. SEGA Account should be just that, and it should be the centralized access point for the upcoming Super Games.

So what can we expect from the Super Games, and when will they be out? SEGA wants to release the first game by FY27 or thereabouts, which could be in 2027 or so.

As for the content, the publisher is bringing back a bunch of classic games like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and even Golden Axe in a grand retro renaissance.

It's possible that these games will be individualized Super Games of their own kind, or perhaps bundled in an online service of some sort similar to the SEGA AGES games. It's also possible SEGA could roll out its own video games subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass.

The eclectic games will be part of a revival of SEGA's rock and roll style; company exec Shuji Utsumi has said "I want to make Sega really shiny again," referring to SEGA's days of old.

Here's more info on the SEGA Account: