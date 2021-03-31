All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU specs teased

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU specs leaked, performance numbers also leaked: 4GB GDDR6 inside.

Published Wed, Mar 31 2021 8:49 PM CDT
We've been hearing whispers of the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU series for a while now, but now Notebookcheck has an exclusive on the new mobile Ampere GPUs from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU will use the GA107 GPU with 2560 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (non-Ti) uses the same GA107 GPU it knocks the CUDA core down to 2048. NVIDIA has 4 different GPU boost clocks for each GPU, ranging between 35W and 80W.

Both the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPUs feature 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus with 5.5Gbps of bandwidth. We should see 1080p mobile gaming beasts with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 gaming laptops we'll (hopefully) see in the near future.

The fun doesn't end there as Notebookcheck goes beyond just confirming the GPU specs of both of NVIDIA's new mobile GeForce RTX offerings, but provides some 3DMark and Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmarks to scope out some performance numbers on the new RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Laptop GPUs.

In 3DMark the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is beating the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q by 3% and losing to the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q by 7% -- not bad at all. But that's a synthetic benchmark, what about an actual game?

Meanwhile in Shadow of the Tomb Raider the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is kick ass -- pushing 106FPS average at 1080p and Medium graphics settings. This means it is beating the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q by 22% and even the full-fledged GeForce RTX 2060 by 14% -- mighty impressive for upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops.

With the graphics settings cranked up to Ultra, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti still performs great with 69FPS average -- but loses to the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q and GeForce RTX 2060 by 1FPS and 6FPS respectively. Still a mighty fine mobile GPU.

The lower-end GeForce RTX 3050 still fairs well here, beating the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q at 1080p in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

