NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobility GPU with 4GB GDDR6 teased

NVIDIA hasn't made its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobility GPU official just yet, but ASUS may have just accidentally spoiled the RTX 3050 Ti reveal party with its upcoming TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop will be powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake-H (35W) processors and will be customizable with up to NVIDIA's beefier GeForce RTX 3070 mobility GPU. But in the spec page for teh new ASUS laptop was the entry-level version with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobility GPU.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobility GPU has 4GB of GDDR6 on what should be a 128-bit memory interface, and should be a little faster than the GeForce RTX 2060 desktop graphics card. The interesting thing here is that you'll get RTX ray tracing features on an entry-level GeForce RTX 3050 Ti where previously we would've seen the RTX 3060 being the lowest in the RTX rung and could've had a GTX 1050 Ti without the RTX abilities.

We'll know more about this laptop and the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobility GPU in the coming weeks.