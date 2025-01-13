All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Laptops

LG's new gram Pro 16 laptop teased: unannounced RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 teased

LG's new gram Pro 16 laptop features unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with GDDR6 memory, rumored GN22-X2 GPU, launches in the coming months.

LG's new gram Pro 16 laptop teased: unannounced RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 teased
TL;DR: LG is developing the gram Pro 16 laptop featuring NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The GPU offers pin-to-pin compatibility with the RTX 4050, facilitating easy upgrades. NVIDIA's RTX 50 series, including the RTX 5050, will launch soon, featuring the GN22-X2 codename and 2560 CUDA cores.

LG is cooking up a new gram Pro 16 laptop that features NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, which uses 8GB of now older GDDR6 memory.

LG shared some new marketing materials for its new gram Pro 16 AI laptop, confirming that it will indeed feature the GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, as the RTX 5050 should be an easy upgrade for laptop makers already using the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with pin-to-pin compatibility.

The board with the CPU and GPU -- Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series CPUs are supported -- has just been released, but the GPU will be swapped out from the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU to the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU in the coming weeks, maybe months. This explains why the marketing material says "RTX 5050" but also says "Ada Lovelace". Confusing, but not really.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU is expected to feature the codename "GN22-X2" which is based on the GB207 GPU, with 2560 CUDA cores, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus.

In full, NVIDIA will be launching the GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs with the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, and finally, the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU in the coming months ahead.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

