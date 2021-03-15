All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT cards available early, for insane $1250

PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil and Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics cards available early, and second hand?!

Published Mon, Mar 15 2021 7:08 PM CDT
PowerColor has a major leak of AMD's unreleased Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards, with PowerColor's various family of Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards leaking early onto second hand markets in Chechia.

The new PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card is available for sale, with countless PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil and HELLHOUND graphics cards teased in the background of the photo posted online. The new Radeon RX 6700 XT is said to offer 50MH/s of mining performance (unknown crypto) at just 120W.

The seller of the PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards says that the 50MH/s of mining performance @ 120W is better than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 graphics cards. For the power consumption numbers alone, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is also a great card against the GeForce RTX 3080 and even GeForce RTX 3090 when it comes to crypto mining.

But the catch here is that the seller has the PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT HELLHOUND graphics card for $1250, which is a ballistic amount of money to spend on the card. AMD has a "starting" price of "$479" for the Radeon RX 6700 XT... so this is around 3x that price.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

